Grains mixed, livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. was up 1 cent at 4.9975 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 2.75 cents at 3.5900 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 5.25 cent at $2.8625 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans dropped 2.25 cents at $8.8075 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .92 cent at $1.1732 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .70 cent at $1.4932 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs gained .78 cent at $.5905 a pound.