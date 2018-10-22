Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 4.80 cents at $5.1260 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1.60 cents at $3.70 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 4.40 cents at $2.9460 a bushel while Nov. soybeans rose 1 cent at 8.6240 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .28 cent at $1.1288 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle gained .72 cent at $1.5550 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .02 cent at .5310 a pound.