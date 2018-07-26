Grains mixed and livestock lower

Wheat for Sept. fell 6.25 cents at 5.3650 a bushel; Sept. corn was up 2.25 cents at 3.6150 a bushel; Sept. oats gained .25 cents at $2.3250 bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose .50 cents at $8.6125 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was down 1.07 cent at $1.0795 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.40 cent at 1.5142 a pound; while Aug lean hogs was off 1.50 cent at $.6490 a pound.