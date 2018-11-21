Grains mixed and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was off 1.6 cents at $4.9900 a bushel; Dec. corn fell .94 cent at $3.6050 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 3 cents at $3.0020 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose .8 cent at 8.8000 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec.live cattle rose .48 cent at $1.1590 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .7 cent at $1.4735 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose 8.65 cents at .6860 a pound.