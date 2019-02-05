Grains higher, ivestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. rose 1.50 cents at 5.2725 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.50 cents at 3.8075 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 2.25 cents at $2.9125 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was 1.75 cents higher at $9.2025 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose .98 cent at $1.2670 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .40 cent at $1.4382 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .95 cent at $.5642 a pound.