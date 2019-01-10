Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery lost 8.20 cents at $5.14 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 4 cents at $3.7840 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 4.20 cents at $2.8660 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 15.20 cents at 8.97 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was unchanged at $1.2492 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .25 cent at $1.4680 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .10 cent at .6358 a pound.