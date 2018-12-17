Grains mixed, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery was gained 18 cents at $5.3440 a bushel; Mar. corn was rose 10 cents at $3.84 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 4.40 cents at $2.8760 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 10.60 cents at 9.06 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec.live cattle was up 1.35 cents at $1.1888 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 2.50 cents at $1.4595 a pound; Feb. lean hogs gained 8.96 cents at .6348 a pound.