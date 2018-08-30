Grains lower, livestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. was down 7.75 cents at 5.08 a bushel; Sept. corn was off .25 cent at 3.41 a bushel; Sept. oats declined 12.25 cents at $2.3950 bushel; while Sep. soybeans fell 3.75 cents at $8.2325 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .63 cent at $1.0980 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .15 cent at 1.4947 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was off 2.43 cents at $.4912 a pound.