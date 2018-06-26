Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul fell 7.25 cents at 4.6950 a bushel; Jul corn rose 2 cents at 3.5250 a bushel; Jul oats was up .25 cent at $2.4125 bushel; while Jul soybeans was off 7.25 cents at $8.6725 bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off .05 cent at $1.0592 a pound; Aug feeder cattle rose .33 cent at 1.4610 a pound; while July lean hogs gained 1.05 cents at $.7912 a pound.