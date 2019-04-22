Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was off 7.20 cents at $4.3720 a bushel; May corn fell 1.40 cents at $3.5660 a bushel; May oats lost 11.20 cents at $2.78 a bushel; while May soybeans was unchanged at 8.7740 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.17 cents at $1.2835 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose 5.20 cents at $1.5085 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained 1.47 cents at .9065 a pound.