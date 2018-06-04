Grains lower and livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery fell 16.60 cents at $5.0840 a bushel; Jul corn was off 11 cents at $3.8540 a bushel; July oats lost 7 cents at $2.4240 a bushel while July soybeans declined 12 cents at $10.082060 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle fell .05 cent at $1.0520 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .94 cent at $1.4628 a pound; June lean hogs was lost .36 cent at .7672 a pound.