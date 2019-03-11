Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. was off 10.75 cents at 4.2225 a bushel; Mar. corn fe11 2.5 cents at 3.5250 a bushel; Mar. oats was down .75 cent at $2.5325 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 6.25 cents at $8.7775 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was off .67 cent at $1.2900 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell 1.62 cents at $1.4230 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs gained 2.3 cents at $.6285 a pound.