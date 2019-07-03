Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for July was up 14.5 cents at 5.18 a bushel; July corn rose 19.5 cents at 4.33 a bushel, July oats lost .5 cent at $2.8450 a bushel; while July soybeans gained 9 cents at $8.8525 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug live cattle rose 1.35 cents $1.0545 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.8 cents at $1.3657 a pound; while Jul lean hogs lost .17 cent at $.7355 a pound.