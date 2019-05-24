Grains higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for July advanced 19.25 cents at 4.8950 a bushel; July corn rose 14.50 cents at 4.0425 a bushel; July oats up 4 cents at $3.0850 bushel; while July soybeans gained 8.25 cents at $8.2975150 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle rose .37 cent at $1.1117 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .20 cent at $1.4322 a pound; while Jun lean hogs fell 3 cents at $.8642 a pound.