Grains higher and livestock lower

Wheat for Sept. gained 7.25 cents at 5.5375 a bushel; Sept. corn was up 5 cents at 3.7225 a bushel; Sept. oats rose 3 cents at $2.3575 bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 28.75 cents at $9.0375 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .75 cent at $1.0767 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 2.18 cents at 1.4932 a pound; while Aug lean hogs lost 2.18 cents at $.6112 a pound.