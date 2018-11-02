Grains higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery gained 5.60 cents at $5.0820 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 5.20 cents at $3.6860 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 6 cents at $2.86 bushel while Nov. soybeans advanced 23.20 cents at 8.6760 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .33 cent at $1.1705 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell .58 cents at $1.5282 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fe11 .96 cent at .5782 a pound.