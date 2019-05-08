Grain mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery advanced 12 cents at $4.3620 a bushel; May corn was off 1.40 cents at $3.5360 a bushel; July oats fell 12.40 cents at $2.79 a bushel; while May soybeans lost .80 cent at 8.1260 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 0.18 cent at $1.1262 a pound; May. feeder cattle was up .25 cent at $1.3795 a pound; May lean hogs rose 1.04 cents at .8302 a pound.