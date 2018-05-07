Grain mostly lower and livestock lower

Wheat for May lost 13.50 cents at 5.14 a bushel; May corn was off 5.50 cents at 3.9325 a bushel; May oats rose .50 cent at $2.2425 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 25 cents at $10.0225 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off .88 cent at $1.0517 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 2.78 cents at 1.3762 a pound; while May lean hogs was lost 1 cent $.6607 a pound.