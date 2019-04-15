Goldman: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $2.25 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $5.71 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.74 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $13.19 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.81 billion, falling short of Street forecasts.

Goldman shares have risen 24 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 16 percent. The stock has dropped 19 percent in the last 12 months.

