Glacier Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) _ Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $49.6 million.

The bank, based in Kalispell, Montana, said it had earnings of 59 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $153.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $144.4 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $181.9 million, or $2.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $552.3 million.

Glacier Bancorp shares have risen 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $43.27, a climb of 10 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBCI