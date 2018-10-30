Genesee & Wyoming: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DARIEN, Conn. (AP) _ Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $69.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Darien, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The railroad operator posted revenue of $603.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $594.5 million.

Genesee & Wyoming shares have fallen roughly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 4 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GWR