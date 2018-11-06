Gamco Investors: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RYE, N.Y. (AP) _ Gamco Investors Inc. (GBL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $35 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rye, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.22.

The investment manager posted revenue of $85.8 million in the period.

Gamco Investors shares have decreased 32 percent since the beginning of the year.

