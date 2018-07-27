Franklin Resources: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $402 million.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

Franklin Resources shares have dropped 24 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 6 percent. The stock has fallen 31 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEN