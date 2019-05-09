Fossil, Tapestry rise while Stamps, Etsy fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Stamps.com Inc., down $46.49 to $36.90
The online postage provider slashed its full-year profit forecast because of contract changes between its partners and the U.S. Postal Service.
Fossil Group Inc., up $1.69 to $14.51
The watchmaker reported solid sales in China and India and its first quarter loss was narrower than Wall Street expected.
Green Dot Corp., down $16.71 to $46.56
The bank holding company expects revenue to fall short of forecasts this quarter and it gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.
Tapestry Inc., up $2.61 to $33.36
The maker of Kate Spade and Coash handbags beat first quarter profit forecasts and announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.
Fox Corp., up $1.08 to $38.50
The TV broadcasting company, which operates Fox News, beat Wall Street's first quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Etsy Inc.., down $7.32 to $60.76
The online crafts marketplace reported first quarter revenue that fell just shy of Wall Street forecasts.
Roku Inc., up $18.25 to $83.17
The video streaming company's first quarter loss was narrower than Wall Street expected and revenue also beat forecasts.
Vishay Intertechnology Inc., down 95 cents to $17.88
The chipmaker's revenue forecast for the current quarter fell far short of analysts' expectations.