Fortress Transportation: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The transportation infrastructure company posted revenue of $124.6 million in the period.

Fortress Transportation shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.21, a drop of 3% in the last 12 months.

