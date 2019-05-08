Flexion Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.09.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.13 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical companies that specializes in pain relief posted revenue of $10.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.1 million.

Flexion Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $65 million to $80 million.

Flexion Therapeutics shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.68, a fall of 62% in the last 12 months.

