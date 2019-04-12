First Republic Bank: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ First Republic Bank (FRC) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $226.6 million.

The San Francisco-based bank said it had earnings of $1.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The San Francisco bank posted revenue of $979.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $807.4 million, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $814 million.

First Republic Bank shares have increased 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 15 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRC