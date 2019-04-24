Farmers National: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) _ Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.4 million.

The bank, based in Canfield, Ohio, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $31.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.5 million, missing Street forecasts.

Farmers National shares have increased 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 6 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMNB