Fantasy sports site DraftKings files lawsuit over attack

BOSTON (AP) — Daily fantasy sports giant DraftKings says it was attacked last month with a denial of service that prevented customers from using its website for a short time.

A federal judge in Massachusetts issued an order Friday allowing the company to seek the identities of those who launched a denial of service attack on Aug. 8.

DraftKings says the attack involved overwhelming the site for more than 20 minutes with three times the number of requests for information it normally receives.

The IP addresses of those involved in the attack were traced back to several service providers. DraftKings says the court order will allow them to subpoena those providers.

The attack came days after DraftKings launched a sports betting operation in New Jersey and a month before the start of the NFL season. But the company says there is no indication it was linked to either event.

Chief Legal Officer R. Stanton Dodge of DraftKings says no confidential customer or company information was stolen.

