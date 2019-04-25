FS Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) _ FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5.2 million.

The Mountlake Terrace, Washington-based bank said it had earnings of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $26.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.2 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.4 million.

FS Bancorp shares have increased 19 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $51.21, a decline of slightly more than 9 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSBW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSBW