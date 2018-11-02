FBL Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $31 million.

On a per-share basis, the West Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.28 per share.

The parent company of Farm Bureau Life Insurance posted revenue of $188.1 million in the period.

FBL Financial shares have declined 1.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11 percent in the last 12 months.

