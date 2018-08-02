Exelon: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $539 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $8.08 billion in the period.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.20 per share.

Exelon shares have climbed roughly 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 5 percent. The stock has risen roughly 9 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXC