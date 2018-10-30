Exact Sciences: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $45.4 million in its third quarter.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $118.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.2 million.

Exact Sciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $435 million to $440 million.

Exact Sciences shares have increased 22 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $63.85, an increase of 25 percent in the last 12 months.

