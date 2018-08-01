Exact Sciences: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $102.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105.4 million.

Exact Sciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $430 million.

Exact Sciences shares have increased 13 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $59.12, an increase of 56 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXAS