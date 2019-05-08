Etsy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) _ Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $31.6 million.

The Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The online crafts marketplace posted revenue of $169.3 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Etsy shares have increased 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $68.05, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

