Enzo Biochem: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $5.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The life sciences and biotechnology company posted revenue of $24.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $10.3 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $104.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.13. A year ago, they were trading at $10.37.

_____

