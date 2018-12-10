https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Enzo-Biochem-Fiscal-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13455226.php
Enzo Biochem: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) on Monday reported a loss of $6 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.
The life sciences and biotechnology company posted revenue of $21.3 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.27. A year ago, they were trading at $8.79.
