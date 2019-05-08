Envestnet: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Envestnet Inc. (ENV) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $18.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $199.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Envestnet expects its per-share earnings to be 44 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $223.5 million to $226.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Envestnet expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.08 to $2.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $902 million to $912 million.

Envestnet shares have climbed 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $71.54, an increase of 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENV