Enova International: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $18.2 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share.

The online financial services company posted revenue of $253.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Enova International expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 58 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $275 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Enova International expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.19 to $2.63 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion.

Enova International shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $36.45, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

