Employers Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $51.8 million.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of $1.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 94 cents per share.

The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $197 million in the period.

Employers Holdings shares have declined nearly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $41.28, a climb of almost 1 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EIG