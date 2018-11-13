Edgewell Personal: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $19.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $537.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $556.6 million.

Edgewell Personal expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.60 per share.

Edgewell Personal shares have dropped 22 percent since the beginning of the year.

