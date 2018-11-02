Eastern: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) _ Eastern Co. (EML) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Naugatuck, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 60 cents.

The maker of locks and other security products posted revenue of $57.4 million in the period.

Eastern shares have climbed 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 3 percent in the last 12 months.

