EU Brexit envoy says 'much more work' needed to clinch deal

HELSINKI (AP) — The European Union's Brexit negotiator says gaps must still be bridged in talks on the U.K.'s departure from the bloc, with time running out to secure a deal.

Michel Barnier told The Associated Press Thursday that "we need much more work" to clinch an agreement.

Disagreement over how to keep goods flowing across the Irish border is the main obstacle.

Britain leaves the EU on March 29, but a deal must be sealed in the coming weeks to leave enough time for parliaments to endorse it.

Barnier declined to say whether enough progress has been made to convene an EU Brexit summit this month.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that British Prime Minister Theresa May "is, as we are, decided to have the deal, and we will have a deal."