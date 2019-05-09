EMagin: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (AP) _ EMagin Corp. * (EMAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hopewell Junction, New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The microdisplay maker posted revenue of $6.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 53 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.53.

