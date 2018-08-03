Drive Shack: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Drive Shack Inc. (DS) on Friday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $91 million in the period.

Drive Shack shares have climbed 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DS