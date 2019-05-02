Donnelley Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The financial communications and data services provider posted revenue of $229.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $229 million.

Donnelley Financial expects full-year revenue in the range of $910 million to $940 million.

Donnelley Financial shares have increased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 19% in the last 12 months.

