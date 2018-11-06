Diplomat Pharmaceuticals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FLINT, Mich. (AP) _ Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (DPLO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $169,000.

The Flint, Michigan-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The independent specialty pharmacy posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

Diplomat Pharmaceuticals expects full-year results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to earnings of 3 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $5.5 billion to $5.7 billion.

Diplomat Pharmaceuticals shares have risen slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.34, a decline of 2.5 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DPLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DPLO