Dime: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) _ Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $11.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had profit of 32 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $56.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $37.2 million.

Dime shares have declined 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 24 percent in the last 12 months.

