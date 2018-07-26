Dime: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) _ Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $12.3 million.

The Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $56.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $38.4 million.

Dime shares have fallen slightly more than 6 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.60, a drop of 4 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCOM