Dicerna Pharmaceuticals: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) on Monday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $88.9 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.2 million.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares have risen nearly 10 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.75, a decline of 17 percent in the last 12 months.

